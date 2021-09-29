At 35 years old, Missouri woman meets biological father for the first time

Kansas City, MO (CNN) - At 35 years old, Megan McGuire waited anxiously for a moment most daughters are too young to remember.

"I've been wanting to find him for a looong time," she said.

McGuire was nervous but ready to meet her dad for the first time in her life after finding and contacting him through Ancestry DNA last month.

"There's so many people! My heart is racing."

After 35 years and practically everyone else on board Southwest flight 5232, they finally locked eyes.

"Hiii. Hi dad," she said.

"How you doin?"

It was as if time had froze and they were the only two people in the airport living out this moment she never gave up on looking for.

Unable to let go, she walked arm in arm with her dad to begin catching up on the last 35 years.

"So happy," her father, Raymond Holston said. "I have 35 years I gotta make up."

"It's crazy I can't even explain it," said McGuire.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, one day you got two children, the next day you got three children and you got three more grandchildren," Holston said.