Boy in mask during school photo raises over $24K after going viral

(CNN) - When his mom told six-year-old Mason Peoples he should only take his mask off to eat, he thought that meant while taking his yearbook photo, too.

The photographer told Mason he could take off the mask briefly for the picture, but he remained steadfast and declined.

The school photo of the masked first grader went viral after his mother attached it to a GoFundMe campaign.

While she was surprised he remained masked for the photo shoot, she was also proud of Mason for following the rules so closely.

So, she decided to try to raise $7 for him online to get some type of treat as a reward.

That campaign has now raised more than $24,000.

Mason's mother says it will be used to help fund his college education.