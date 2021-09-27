FBI: Homicides rose 30% in 2020, data lacking across much of the country

(CNN) - The United States saw a rise in fatal violence last year.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released its 2020 uniform crime report on Monday. It showed the number of homicides increased nearly 30 percent from 2019.

That's the largest single-year increase since the agency began tracking these crimes in the 1960s.

Last year, there were more than 21,500 killings, a total not seen since the mid 1990s.

While violent crimes increased by five percent, overall crimes decreased about six percent.

The FBI collects statistics from law enforcement agencies across the country but many do not participate.

Several large cities, like New York, Chicago and New Orleans did not submit data.