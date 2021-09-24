“The Conjuring” house is up for sale

The Rhode Island house made famous in "The Conjuring" movies is going up for sale.

The house was built in 1736.

The first Conjuring movie, which embellished the hauntings people say happened in the house came out in 2013.

Paranormal enthusiast Cory Heinzen and his wife bought the house in 2019 for nearly $440,000.

They're now listing it for about three times as much: $1.2 million.

Cory described the activity he's experienced there during an interview last year:

"It's been very busy, doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking, the disembodied voices," Heinzen said.

The Heinzens host paranormal events on the property and rent to overnight guests.

They told the Wall Street Journal they're booked through 2022.

But they're selling the house because of Cory's health and the stress of running the business.

They want a buyer who will continue to run the business they started.