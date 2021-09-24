Skip to Content

Haitians see history of racist policies in migrant treatment

border patrol on horse
US Border patrol agents attempting to push back migrants as they cross the Rio Grande, Photo Date: September 21, 2021

The images — men on horseback with long reins, corralling Haitian asylum seekers trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico — provoked an outcry.

But Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders say it's just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people.

Haitians, in particular, are granted asylum at the lowest rate of any nationality with consistently high numbers of asylum seekers, according to an analysis of data by The Associated Press.

Advocates say disparate treatment is evidence of the need for sweeping changes to immigration and enforcement policies.

