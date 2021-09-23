Florida police officer takes selfie with alligator
How's this for a photo-bomb? An alligator that looks like it's emerging from a street drain just as a police officer takes a selfie. It happened in Palm Bay, Florida.
The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.
"When you're just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photo-bombed -- at least he smiled," the Palm Bay Police Department wrote.
According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain.
The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.