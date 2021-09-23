Florida police officer takes selfie with alligator

How's this for a photo-bomb? An alligator that looks like it's emerging from a street drain just as a police officer takes a selfie. It happened in Palm Bay, Florida.

The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.

"When you're just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photo-bombed -- at least he smiled," the Palm Bay Police Department wrote.

According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain.

The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.