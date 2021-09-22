DOJ halts deal between American Airlines and Jet Blue

This week the Justice Department filed suit to stop a deal between American Airlines and Jet Blue.

The complaint argues that the deal would combine the two carriers' operations in three main New York area airports and Boston's Logan International Airport.

The department called the arrangement a 'de facto merger', reducing competition in the New York and Boston markets, and in turn, leading to higher fares and fewer options for travelers.

The deal would also mean the companies would combine gates and schedules as well as share revenues.

In a statement, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker argued that the DOJ lawsuit would actually take away from consumer choice and inhibit competition.

The two airlines believe the deal would help them compete against United and Delta airlines, who they say dominate the reigon.

The department signed off on the agreement in January during the Trump administration.