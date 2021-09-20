Lawmakers demand more cooperation with tech giants over user content

In a letter to tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, Senator Gary Peters is demanding the companies turn over information on extremist and conspiracy content.

Ultimately, lawmakers want to know the platforms' policies on monitoring and removing extremist content that advocates violence.

Lawmakers also want to know how the companies handle increased traffic to domestic terrorism or violent extremism content on their platforms.

Senator Peters' letter calls for the companies to explain how they recommend content and use targeted advertising to reach these conspiracy and extremist groups.

The letter directs the companies to submit information removed before the Jan. 6th insurrection that promoted, recruited or advocated for events leading to the attack.