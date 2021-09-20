Apple releases new software update for iPhone and iPad users

Tech giant Apple has released its latest software update for iOS device users.

The company first showed off the newest tools of iOS 15 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

The biggest updates come to the system's Facetime application.

One new feature, Group Mode, now supports a grid view that allows users to see more faces at the same time and lets users listen to music or watch a show or movie together during a call.

Users can also now blur backgrounds and put users in focus, similar to the system's portrait mode found in the camera app.

There's a new tool called 'Focus', which allows users to select what notifications they want to receive at scheduled times of the day.

The health app also now supports vaccine status and test results.