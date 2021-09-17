Sheriff: More than 9,500 migrants now lined up at Del Rio, Texas border

DEL RIO, Texas (CNN) - A local sheriff says about 9,500 migrants have arrived in Del Rio, Texas, wanting to enter the United States.

On Thursday, a judge ruled the Biden administration cannot turn away migrant families with children due to health concerns.

Officials estimate that ruling attracted more than twenty times the usual number of migrants to Del Rio, within just hours.

Officials say they're overwhelmed and running out of places to house people.

Congressman Tony Gonzalez represents the district and calls the migrant surge "A humanitarian crisis on steroids."

The Texas governor says he is directing the state’s Department of Public Safety and the National Guard to maintain a presence to deter border crossings.