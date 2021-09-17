Department of Justice uncovers health care schemes totaling $1.4 billion

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it uncovered a number of fraudulent health care schemes totaling $1.4 billion in loses.

Dozens of doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals were among the 138 people charged in the investigation when prosecutions started last month.

The largest number of false claims submitted to Medicare and other government insurers totaled $1.1 billion.

In that scheme, executives allegedly paid doctors and nurses to order unnecessary equipment, testing and pain medications.

The equipment suppliers, testing labs and pharmacies then allegedly purchased the orders for illegal kickbacks and bribes.

Prosecutors also say the money ended up being used on luxury items like vehicles, yachts and real estate.