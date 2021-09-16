NASA finds evidence of ‘super eruptions’ on Mars over 500 million years

NASA scientists say they've found an area of mars that had thousands of 'super eruptions.'

The scientists published their findings in the journal, 'Geophysical Research Letters,' in July.

Studying the topography and mineral composition of a northern area in Mars, the scientists found that the eruptions happened over a 500 million year period.

One NASA geologist said each eruption likely had a significant climate impact.

Some volcanoes can produce eruptions so powerful that they release oceans of dust and toxic gases into the air, blocking out sunlight and changing a planet's climate for decades.