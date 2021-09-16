Fan-favorite Jeopardy host returns as search continues for replacement

Ken Jennings is getting a second shot as Jeopardy host.

On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that Jennings will join Mayim Bialik in hosting duties for the quiz show this year.

Bialik will serve as the host starting Monday through November 5th.

Jennings will then split duties with the actress through the end of the year as the search for a permanent host continues.

Jennings gained national fame from Jeopardy in 2004 after his unprecedented 74-game victory streak.

He then appeared in several special Jeopardy tournaments and joined the show as a consulting producer.

He later tested to replace Alex Trebek after the legendary host died last year.

The hosting job ultimately went to the show's then-executive producer Mike Richards.

He later stepped down as both host and executive producer following controversies over past statements and misconduct allegations.