Chevron puts big money into low-carbon energy sources

As concerns about the climate crisis grow, gas giant Chevron is taking measures to move away from fossil fuels.

The company said this week it will spend $10 billion through 2028 on low-carbon energy sources like renewable diesel fuel and hydrogen.

That's three times the earlier number they announced, which was $3 billion.

However, one analyst says even with the investment of ten billion dollars over seven years, chevron is still behind the curve.

Doug Leggate at Bank of America tells his clients Chevron's green scale is well below its European peers.