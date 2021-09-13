Walmart not accepting cryptocurrency, despite fake announcement online

A fake news release early today announced Walmart would begin accepting the cryptocurrency 'Litecoin' for online purchases, but unfortunately it's not true!

Many believed the press release was legitimate, partly because it came from a verified Twitter account and included made-up quotes from Walmart's CEO.

Adding to the confusion, Walmart had just posted a job for a cryptocurrency expert to work at its corporate headquarters.

The scheme seemed to fool a lot of people because it sent the crypto surging 25% before dropping off after a Walmart spokesperson confirmed the company is not accepting 'Litecoin'.

It's not yet clear who the scammers responsible are, but it was likely a pump-and-dump scheme, which is when people buy an asset and drive up the price then sell it once the price starts soaring.