Company looking to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October

Movie poster for Universal's 2018 film "Halloween" starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Photo Date: 2018

(KVOA) - A finance company is calling all "horror lovers."

FinanceBuzz will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October all while recording their heart rate.

The company will also send the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst a Fitbit to record their heart rate.

"With Halloween around the corner, all streaming services and channels are going to start playing some familiar fear-inducing favorites," the company said in a news release. "In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low budget ones."

The scary movie queue:

  1. Saw
  2. Amityville Horror
  3. A Quiet Place
  4. A Quiet Place Part 2
  5. Candyman
  6. Insidious
  7. The Blair Witch Project
  8. Sinister
  9. Get Out
  10. The Purge
  11. Halloween (2018)
  12. Paranormal Activity
  13. Annabelle

If you want to apply, fill out a form and tell FinanceBuzz why you are the best hire for this side hustle. Applications are due by Sept. 26. A chosen candidate will be selected by Oct. 1. The analyst will have from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 to watch the movies and complete the assignment.

FinanceBuzz will also send the chosen participant a $50 gift card to cover rental costs.

