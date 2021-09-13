Company looking to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October

(KVOA) - A finance company is calling all "horror lovers."

FinanceBuzz will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October all while recording their heart rate.

The company will also send the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst a Fitbit to record their heart rate.

"With Halloween around the corner, all streaming services and channels are going to start playing some familiar fear-inducing favorites," the company said in a news release. "In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low budget ones."

The scary movie queue:

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

If you want to apply, fill out a form and tell FinanceBuzz why you are the best hire for this side hustle. Applications are due by Sept. 26. A chosen candidate will be selected by Oct. 1. The analyst will have from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 to watch the movies and complete the assignment.

FinanceBuzz will also send the chosen participant a $50 gift card to cover rental costs.