Company looking to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October
(KVOA) - A finance company is calling all "horror lovers."
FinanceBuzz will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October all while recording their heart rate.
The company will also send the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst a Fitbit to record their heart rate.
"With Halloween around the corner, all streaming services and channels are going to start playing some familiar fear-inducing favorites," the company said in a news release. "In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low budget ones."
The scary movie queue:
- Saw
- Amityville Horror
- A Quiet Place
- A Quiet Place Part 2
- Candyman
- Insidious
- The Blair Witch Project
- Sinister
- Get Out
- The Purge
- Halloween (2018)
- Paranormal Activity
- Annabelle
If you want to apply, fill out a form and tell FinanceBuzz why you are the best hire for this side hustle. Applications are due by Sept. 26. A chosen candidate will be selected by Oct. 1. The analyst will have from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 to watch the movies and complete the assignment.
FinanceBuzz will also send the chosen participant a $50 gift card to cover rental costs.