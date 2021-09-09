Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can reuse them

Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Here's how it works: customers collect their empty sauce packets, then you can recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell says its goal is to save eight billion pounds of used sauce packets from going into United States landfills every year.

The restaurant is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable.

For more information, visit Recycle Your Sauce Packets with TerraCycle | Taco Bell®.