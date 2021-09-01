Shoppers are panic-buying toilet paper again

(CNN) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again.

There's actually no threat of a shortage, unless the panic buying itself depletes supplies.

You probably remember this happened in the initial reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The fear of not having enough toilet paper snow-balled and created the very problem shoppers wanted to avoid -- a shortage.

Manufacturers eventually caught up with the demand, but it took a while.

Now it might be happening again, as the delta variant spreads and coronavirus case counts and deaths rise.

According to USA Today, manufactures are working to meet the new spike in demand.

For example, Kimberly Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott toilet tissue, said it is trying to produce more toilet tissue and get it shipped as quickly as possible.