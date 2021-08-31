For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is planning to address the nation about Afghanistan as he faces tough questions about his decision to withdraw the final U.S. troops there, ending the longest war in America’s history.

Biden is under criticism for his handling of the final evacuation, which airlifted more than 120,000 people from the Kabul airport but left more than 100 Americans behind.

The last Air Force transport plane departed Kabul one minute before midnight, local time Monday, raising questions about why Biden didn’t continue the airlift for at least another day.

He had set Tuesday as a deadline for ending the evacuation.

President Biden is expected to deliver remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. MST. You may watch on News 4 Tucson's Facebook page or revisit this story.