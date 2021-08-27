‘A whole a** cow,’ takes trip to Marshfield McDonald’s

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Hopefully there wasn't a shortage of burgers at a Marshfield, Wisconsin McDonald's location.

Jessica Nelson said she couldn't believe her eyes when she pulled into the McDonald's drive-through.

She noticed something pressed against the rear window of a car a few spots ahead of her - a cow, patiently riding in the back seat.

She pulled out her phone and recorded a quick video, captioned with: 'There's a whole a** cow in the back seat of that car!!!'

The video has gone viral, having been viewed over 20,000 times when this story was published; just five hours after it was uploaded.