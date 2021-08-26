(CNN) - Here's to a man's best friend: Thursday is National Dog Day.

It's celebrated every Aug. 26. The day encourages people to share their lives with dogs of all breeds, both our pets and those who work to saves lives and help others.

You can celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don't own one, asking to walk your neighbor and friend's dog. You can also donate to a local dog shelter or animal charity.

For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

Maybe then you could turn your pup into a social media star with their own Instagram or TikTok account to share the cuteness and love.