Toys “R” Us to open shops inside 400 Macy’s locations in 2022

(CNN) - Macy's is giving Toys "R" Us new life, again.

The department store says it is partnering with the toy store chain to sell toys online.

Toys "R" Us shop-in-shops will also be opening at 400 department stores next year.

This is the second attempt to revitalize the Toys "R" Us brand since it closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018.

Two standalone stores opened inside malls in New Jersey and Texas in 2019, but later closed due to COVID-19.