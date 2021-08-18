Pesticide used on food banned after possible effect on children reported

The EPA announced Wednesday it is banning the use of a widely used pesticide on food.

The pesticide is called chlorpyrifos, and the agency says it is "associated with potential neurological effects in children."

The EPA's move reverses a Trump-era decision not to ban the substance.

Previously, the government allowed for so-called "tolerances" that designate an amount of a pesticide that is allowed on food.

The ban revokes those tolerances.