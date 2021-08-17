New cars hit record prices in July, according to Kelley Blue Book

If you're in the market for a new car, you may have already noticed the prices for new automobiles are hitting record highs.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new automobile hit a record high of nearly $43,000 in July.

That was up eight-percent from the last July.

A limited supply of new vehicles and a trend toward higher end SUVs and pickup trucks are some of the reasons for the price jump.

However, the high prices may be discouraging customers, new car sales have slowed, with July being the slowest month of seasonally-adjusted sales in a year.