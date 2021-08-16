Bezos goes up against the federal government in lawsuit

Jeff Bezos' space company is suing the U.S. government over NASA's decision to award the moon landing contract to rival, SpaceX.

Lawyers for Blue Origin filed a federal lawsuit Monday to challenge the NASA lunar lander contract going to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The Blue Origin lawsuit is accusing NASA of going back on its promise to offer multiple contracts for at least two lunar landers.

But in April, NASA said it was only offering a single award for just under $3 billion to SpaceX.

NASA cited budget cuts from congress in the moon's proposed human landing system as the main reason.

Blue Origin initially took its case to the U.S. Government Accountability office but was turned away.

For his part, Elon Musk tweeted "If lobbying & lawyers could get you to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto."