Additional benefits coming to SNAP beneficiaries since last review in 2006

Americans on food assistance are about to get the biggest jump that benefit has ever seen, a whopping 27 percent.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is increasing the food benefit given to a person from an average of $121 to $169, starting in October.

It's the first time the Department of Agriculture has re-calculated the cost of feeding a person since 2006.

Congress ordered that review in 2018 under the Farm Bill.

Even though it passed during the Trump administration, Republicans are balking at the $20 billion increased price of running the program.

Consumer advocates have argued the other way, saying the thrifty food plan is too low because it makes unrealistic assumptions about food affordability.

The Farm Bill mandates the USDA to re-evaluate the plan every five years going forward.