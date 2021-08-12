“We all quit”: Nebraska Family Dollar employees quit on short notice, forcing store to temporarily close

(CNN) - Underpaid and overworked. Employees at a Nebraska Family Dollar store say that's the reason why they all quit.

A staffing shortage forced the store in Lincoln to close temporarily.

A sign was seen on the door reading "We all quit? Sorry for the inconvenience!"

The store is back open now after in brought in workers from other locations.

Managers are now looking for replacements. It's unclear if any of the employees who quit we re-hired.

A spokesperson for the retailer said they couldn't comment on any employment actions or the status of those workers.

This comes as businesses across the nation grapple with labor shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

America had a record 10.1 million jobs available in June, as businesses struggled to hire enough staff to support the full reopening of the economy.