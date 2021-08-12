Powerball to launch third weekly Monday drawing later this month

Powerball players will soon get the chance to start their week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing.

The new Monday drawing will join the lineup of Powerball drawings, currently held on Wednesday and Saturday, on August 23, 2021, at 7:59 p.m.

Lottery officials say adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots, with more cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

They added that ticket sales from the third weekly drawing will also result in increased Arizona Lottery transfers to fund vital programs and services across the state.