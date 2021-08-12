Dunkin’ unveils its new fall menu

(CNN) - We are more than a month away from autumn. But Dunkin' is falling over itself to welcome in the new season.

The donut chain unveiled its fall menu Wednesday.

The line-up includes a lot of pumpkin-flavored products, like a new pumpkin cream cold brew and a pumpkin spice signature latte.

It also includes new pumpkin-flavored donuts, muffins and munchkins.

The new fall menu will hit Dunkin' locations nationwide by Aug. 18.

Autumn season kicks off on Sept. 22.