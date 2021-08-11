Amazon revising third party seller problem resolution policy

Amazon is revising the policy it uses to handle complaints about third party sellers on its online marketplace.

The e-commerce giant will now take complaints about products sold by third part sellers directly, and contact sellers on a buyers behalf.

If the seller doesn't respond or rejects Amazon's claim, the company promises to pay customers up to $1,000 for unresolved valid complaints.

Amazon previously took a hands-off approach and asked customers to contact sellers directly.

The changes comes amid a lawsuit filed by some customers over problems with products sold by third party sellers.