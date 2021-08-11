60,000 lbs. of frozen chicken products recalled due to salmonella risk

You may want to check your freezer...

Serenade Foods has recalled 59,251 lbs. of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products due to a potential salmonella outbreak.

The recalled products have the establishment number "p-2375" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide.

They are sold under various brands including Milford Valley, Kirkwood, and Dutch Farms.

The USDA says it has been working the CDC to investigate a multi-state salmonella outbreak after unopened intact packages of the product were collected from an ill person's home and it tested positive for salmonella.

The CDC says at least 28 cases have been reported from 8 states.

No deaths have been reported, but 11 people were hospitalized.

Consumers are urged to throw the recalled products away or return them to the store… and wash items and surfaces that may have touched the products.