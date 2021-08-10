Spirit Airlines find footing after week of mass cancelations

Spirit Airlines says it has finally stabilized operations following a week of mass cancelations of flights due to a number of problems.

The discount air carrier canceled just 16 flights today, compared to hundreds of cancelations last week, when the airline struggled with storms, staff shortages and other issues that left thousands of customers stranded at airports.

The carrier, which operates out of Miramar, Florida, has canceled more than 2,000 flights since July 31, causing chaos at airports and frustrating customers.