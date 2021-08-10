Google announces changes to advertisements targeted at children

Search engine giant Google says it is taking steps to make its platforms more safe for children using the company's applications.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, says it will begin blocking ad-targeting based on the age, gender and interests of people under 18.

The company will turn off its location history feature, which tracks user location data, as well as introduce a new policy for users under 18 and their parents or guardians, allowing them to request that the young person's images from Google searches be removed.

On the company's video sharing platform, YouTube, default privacy settings for users between the ages of 13 and 17 will be set to the most private option available.