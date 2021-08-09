Target launches program to pay for employees’ college education

(CNN) - Target is offering its 340,000 U.S. based employees a free college education.

The retailer said Wednesday that all part-time and full-time team members will be eligible for debt-free undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more. This includes no out of pocket costs on their first day of work at Target starting this fall.

The debt-free offering includes 250 programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities.

The education assistance program is part of Target Forward, the company's new sustainability strategy that aims to create an equitable and inclusive workforce.

Target says it will invest $200 million over the next four years in the program.

The announcement comes a week after Walmart said it would pay for college tuition and books for its part-time and full-time associates.