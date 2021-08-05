‘It was a a huge mistake’: Bill Gates discusses time he spent with Jeffrey Epstein

(CNN) - Microsoft founder Bill Gates says he regrets spending time with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced financier became a convicted sex offender in 2008. Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial for other charges in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Gates says his philanthropy work prompted him to meet with the financial manager.

"Had several dinners with him, you know hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended," Gates said. "But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of, you know, being there. There were lots of others in that same situation, but I, I made a mistake."

Gates isn't commenting on a "Wall Street Journal" report that his connection to Epstein might have contributed to the end of his marriage.

His divorce from Melinda French Gates was finalized this week. The two are in a trial run to see if they can continue working together through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates says he hopes his ex-wife will remain involved.