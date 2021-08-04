Forbes names Rihanna ‘Richest Female Musician’

CNN - Forbes has named a new woman the richest female musician in the world.

It's not Taylor Swift, Beyoncé or Dolly Parton.

Any guesses? The answer is Rihanna.

While it's true the 33-year-old has had a successful signing career, that's only responsible for a small portion of her $1.7 billion net worth. Most of it comes from her luxury cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

Forbes estimates Fenty has brought her $1.4 billion... not bad for a brand that launched just four years ago.

Fenty Beauty's differentiating feature upon launch was it included 40 shades of foundation to accommodate many different skin tones.

Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has also brought her an estimated $270 million.

If those numbers are accurate, her singing and acting career are responsible for just $30 million of her fortune.