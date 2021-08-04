CVS raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark by next July.
About 65% of CVS' hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour.
Pharmacy technicians and call center representatives will also be seeing a wage increase.
CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.
Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy have also recently moved to a $15 an hour starting wage.