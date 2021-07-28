Hobby Lobby ordered to forfeit $1.6M ancient artifact

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact.

The Justice Department on Tuesday said the artifact originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the United States against to federal law.

The artifact is known as the Gilgamesh Dream tablet.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby's president, also the chairman of the "Museum of the Bible" in D.C., purchased the tablet for more than $1.6 million.

Law enforcement agents seized the tablet from the museum in 2019.

The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to return the artifact to Iraq.