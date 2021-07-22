Viral: Seagull hits teen in the face as she rides amusement park ride in New Jersey

(NBC) - This amusement park ride is for the birds!

Can you imagine getting ready to blast off on a ride and then you're suddenly smacked in the face by a seagull?

That's what happened to a teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore earlier this month.

You're looking at 13-year-old Kiley Holman on the right and her friend Georgia Reed. They were ready for a thrill on the "Sling Shot", a reverse bungee ride.

But they got a little more thrill than they bargained for.

Just as the "Sling Shot" launched 75 feet into the air, a speeding seagull smacked Kiley in the face.

She was able to quickly fling the seagull off into the air and all was well, neither Kiley nor the bird were injured.

The entire incident was caught n camera and has since gone viral.

By the way, the besties just happened to be celebrating Georgia's birthday.

And needless to say, it was an adventure neither girl will forget.