Disney Channel star boosts youth vaccine push

Actress and musician Olivia Rodrigo talks about the importance of vaccinations during the White House briefing, Photo Date: 7/14/2021

WASHINGTON — The 18-year-old Disney Channel pop star and internet sensation, Olivia Rodrigo, wants people to know that the COVID-19 vaccines are “good 4 u.”

Rodrigo was at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage younger Americans to roll up their sleeves to get a coronavirus shot.

Rodrigo’s visit comes as the Biden administration is focusing its efforts on turning out people ages 12 to 27 to get a shot.

She also made an appearance at the daily White House press briefing.

Associated Press

