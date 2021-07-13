Yum? Kraft partners with Van Leeuwen to create mac & cheese flavored ice cream

(CNN) - Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected and might at first write off... but give it chance.

The idea is... a limited-edition macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream.

Kraft said in a statement, it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream on Van Leeuwen's website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last. It's also available at Van Leeuwen stores nationwide.