Vogue cover features first lady Jill Biden

(CNN) - First lady Jill Biden is en vogue on the cover of Vogue. She is featured in the magazine's August issue.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured Biden posed at the White House leaning on the balcony overlooking the south lawn.

In the accompanying story, Biden says she has many initiatives she wants to tacked as first lady.

She said she feels the mood of the nation has shifted since her husband took office, citing President Biden's calm demeanor.

Vogue's August issues goes on sale July 20.

For the last few decades, first ladies have graced the pages, or cover, of Vogue magazine, except for former first lady Melania Trump, who was not featured.

