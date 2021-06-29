Skip to Content

Miss Nevada will be 1st transgender woman to compete for Miss USA

(CNN) - Kataluna Enriquez will be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss USA, after being crowned Miss Nevada over the weekend.

The 27-year-old beat 21 other candidates Sunday to represent Nevada in the upcoming Miss USA pageant set for Nov. 29.

"I didn't have the easiest journey in life, it was a struggle for a moment," said Enriquez. "I struggled with physical and sexual abuse, I struggled with mental heath. I didn't have much growing up, I didn't have support, but I'm still able to thrive and I'm still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many."

If she wins in November, she will be the second trans woman to join the Miss Universe pageant.

The first was Spain's Angela Ponce in 2018.

