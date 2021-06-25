A member of the Ugandan Olympic team tests positive for the Delta variant

Japan's Olympic minister said a member of the Ugandan Olympic team has tested positive for the highly contagious Delta variant.

The member had tested positive for the Coronavirus upon arrival in Japan.

The move comes as an increasing number of people are testing positive for the variant in the Olympic host city.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government estimated that 8% of the new Coronavirus cases reported in the week starting June 14th had the Delta variant.

That's up 5% from the previous week.

Japan's Health Minister said Tokyo can declare a fresh Coronavirus State of Emergency if cases continue to rise.