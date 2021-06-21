‘World’s most premature’ baby celebrates 1st birthday

St. Paul, MN (CNN) - A baby who was born so premature he was given a zero percent chance of survival recently celebrated his first birthday.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound.

At just 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness Book of Records has recognized him as the world's most premature baby.

Richard was so small his parents could hold him in the palm of their hand.

Due to the pandemic, his parents Rick and Beth were unable to stay overnight with him at the hospital.

Finally after spending more than six months in the hospitals, Richard was able to go home with his family just in time for Christmas.