Kohl’s joins growing list of Thanksgiving closures

(CNN) - Kohl's has joined the growing list of major retailers who plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For the second year in a row, Kohl's has made the decision to give its employees the holiday off before Black Friday.

The Wisconsin-based retailer joins Target, Walmart and Best Buy in closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kohl's says any of its customers who still want to shop while they eat their turkey can still do so virtually through the store's mobile app or website.

The company says it will release its retails business hours for the entire holiday season as well as its Black Friday specials at a later date.