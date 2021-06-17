Victoria’s Secret ditches Angels for ambassadors

(CNN) - Victoria's Secret is redefining sexy... let's just call it women empowerment.

On Wednesday, the company launched two initiatives to positively impact the lives of women, the VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for women's cancers.

The VS Collective features actress Priyanka Chopra, athlete Megan Rapinoe and Victoria's Secret first transgender model Valentina Sampaio.

It will bring together a group of women to work on creating new programs, product collections and to support causes vital to women.

This comes nearly two years after the Angel line ended due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds.

Victoria's Secret is also working with the non-profit Pelotonia. It will fund research projects that focus on treatments and cures for women's cancers and investing in the next generation of women scientists.