Krispy Kreme has given 1.5M free doughnuts to vaccinated people

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to COVID vaccinated people.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

The White House has confirmed more than half of adults in America are vaccinated. Its goal is for 70 percent to have received at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

But don't worry about Krispy Kreme's bottomline. The chain says it's happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

That's probably because all those free doughnuts are likely to come back as dollars. The promotion helps Krispy Kreme keep a high profile ahead of an initial public offering the company quietly filed last month.