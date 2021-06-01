It’s June and Pride Month kicks off

(CNN) - Get ready to see rainbow flags across the U.S., June is Pride Month!

Pride Month is a time to honor and celebrate everyone who falls under the queer umbrella, including gay, bisexual, transgender and non-binary people.

June 28 marks the anniversary of the day New York police raided a gay club called The Stonewall Inn in 1969. That triggered protests that gave birth to the modern pride movement.

Parades and celebrations spread across the nation, and eventually began to encompass the entire month of June. Some cities celebrate Pride at other times during the year.

Bill Clinton became the first president to recognize Pride Month in 1999.

Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month during this tenure from 2009 to 2016.

Donald Trump also recognized Pride Month during his presidency.