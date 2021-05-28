Southwest Airlines halts alcohol rollout

Southwest Airlines is postponing it's rollout of alcohol sales on flights due to a continuing trend of passenger disruptions.

The airline and many other major airlines stopped serving drinks and snacks during the pandemic to avoid passengers having to remove their facemasks on the plane.

Southwest planned to resume serving drinks including alcohol, starting in June, but a spokesperson said the airline will delay the rollout due to "a recent surge in in-flight disruptions by passengers."

The airline had to permanently ban a passenger on May 23 after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, resulting in the attendant losing two her two front teeth.

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration enacted a zero-tolerance policy after noticing increasing hostility in passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the implementation of the policy, the agency has received 2,500 reports of unruly passengers across all airlines.